China reports no new coronavirus deaths as cases decline
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Apr 2020 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 09:43 PM BdST
Mainland China reported on Tuesday no coronavirus deaths for the first time since the pandemic began and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, was set to lift its lockdown.
China had 32 new infections by Monday, down from 39 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.
For the first time since the commission began publishing nationwide data in late January, Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan saw no new deaths, joining the rest of mainland China, which has recorded none since March 31.
Wuhan, a city of 11 million that reported only two new infections in the past fortnight, is due to allow residents to leave the city on Wednesday for the first time since it was locked down on Jan. 23 to curb the spread of the virus.
From midnight, traffic control checkpoints in Wuhan will be dismantled, and normal operation of railways, airports, waterways, highways and buses will resume.
But zero new cases do not mean zero risks, the provincial counter-epidemic authority said in a statement.
Wuhan residents are urged not to leave their neighbourhood, their city and even the province unless necessary, according to the statement.
Zhejiang, a populous province in the east, will conduct all the necessary tests on people arriving from Wuhan over the next 14 days.
The move aims to step up targeted screening of asymptomatic infections, the Zhejiang provincial government told a media briefing on Tuesday.
With mainland China well past February’s peak of infections, authorities have turned their attention to imported cases and asymptomatic patients, who show no symptoms but can still pass on the virus.
Total infections in mainland China stood at 81,740 on Monday with 3,331 deaths, the commission said. It reported 30 new asymptomatic cases, nine involving incoming travellers. Of the new asymptomatic cases, 18 were in Hubei.
By the end of Monday, 1,033 asymptomatic patients were under medical observation.
Overseas arrivals made up all 32 of the new cases with symptoms, down from 38 a day earlier. Total imported infections stand at 983, the commission said.
China faces the “dual risks” of imported infections and domestic cluster outbreaks, a commission spokesman told a briefing on Tuesday.
The northeast province of Heilongjiang reported 20 new cases, all in Chinese citizens returning from neighbouring Russia. It had reported 20 new infections on Sunday, all also cases imported from Russia.
On Tuesday, the Chinese consulate in the Russian city of Vladivostok near the border with China said it strongly reminded Chinese nationals not to return home through the border port of Suifenhe, which is to be closed to all arrivals from Tuesday.
China has shut its borders to foreigners as the virus spread globally, though most imported cases have involved Chinese nationals returning from overseas.
The number of inbound travellers through airports is fewer than 3,000 a day, down from about 25,000 in late March, before China slashed the number of international flights.
It also started testing all international arrivals for the virus this month.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China reports no new coronavirus deaths as cases decline
- Japan declares state of emergency, nearly $1 trillion stimulus for coronavirus
- UK PM Johnson 'stable' in intensive care, needed oxygen after COVID-19 symptoms worsened
- New York city considers mass grave in park for virus victims
- Who has the UK nuclear button while Johnson is ill? No comment
- Doctors strike in southwest Pakistan in row over coronavirus protection
- The coronavirus inflicts its own kind of terror
- Autocrats’ quandary: you can’t arrest a virus
- Coronavirus forces Afghanistan’s child workers off the streets
- Doctors embrace drug touted by Trump for COVID-19, without hard evidence it works
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed
- Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
- UK PM Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after coronavirus symptoms worsened
- Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts; four clusters detected
- Go back home: Tabligh Jamaat to followers
- COVID-19 patient from Narayanganj dies at Dhaka hospital
- Doctors embrace drug touted by Trump for COVID-19, without hard evidence it works
- Bangladesh plans to award health workers to boost morale during virus outbreak
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia leaves for London