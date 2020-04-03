Home > World

Singapore closing workplaces, schools in latest coronavirus measures

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Apr 2020 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 04:10 PM BdST

Singapore will close schools and most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, for a month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday, as part of stricter measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Singapore’s infections, both imported and domestic, have been rising sharply in recent weeks and topped 1,000 this week. It reported its fifth death on Friday.

“We have decided that instead of tightening incrementally over the next few weeks, we should make a decisive move now, to pre-empt escalating infections,” Lee said in a speech.

Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open. The city-state will also move to full home-based learning in its schools and universities.

Lee urged everyone to stay home as much as possible and to avoid socialising with others beyond their own household.

He said the country had enough food supplies to last through this period and beyond.

The city-state will also announce additional support for households and businesses on Monday, he added.

The Southeast Asian nation has adopted some social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus, but had let schools, offices and restaurants remain open.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A protective face mask is seen on the dashboard of a REACT EMS ambulance in Shawnee, Oklahoma, US, amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak April 2, 2020. REUTERS

US govt urges Americans to wear masks outside

Coronavirus hits remittance stream

Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 1, 2020. Reuters

Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000

A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask and suit transports a patient from an ambulance to the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain Mar 28, 2020. REUTERS

Spain virus death toll tops 10,000

Dr Vladimir Zelenko, who claims to have cured hundreds of coronavirus patients with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc sulfate, outside his office in Monsey, NY, March 30, 2020. The New York Times

Country doctor touting virus cure becomes right-wing star

A photo provided by the United States Navy shows Capt Brett Crozier, who had come under some internal criticism from Defence Department officials who said he should not have allowed sailors to go ashore last month in Da Nang, Vietnam.

US Navy removes captain of virus-hit aircraft carrier

S Arabia imposes curfew in Mecca-Medina

A graph based on Facebook location data shared with health officials in New York City. REUTERS

Facebook data aids US cities, states in virus fight

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.