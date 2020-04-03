Home > World

Pakistan re-arrests four men acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder case

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Apr 2020 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 08:19 PM BdST

Pakistani authorities ordered on Friday four men, including a British militant, convicted of the 2002 murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl, to be detained for three months despite a lower court’s ruling to overturn their convictions.

The High Court in the province of Sindh on Thursday acquitted the four, including Briton Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was sentenced to death in 2002 for masterminding Pearl’s murder. The other three were sentenced to life.

Wall Street Journal reporter Pearl, 38, was investigating Islamist militants in the city of Karachi, the capital of Sindh, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States when he was kidnapped in January 2002. He was beheaded weeks later.

The Sindh provincial government’s Home Department issued the order to arrest and detain the four before they were released from prison.

“The government of Sindh has sufficient reason that Ahmed Omar Sheikh and Fahad Nasim Ahmed, Syed Salman Saqib, Sheikh Muhammad Adil be arrested and detained for a period of three months from the date of arrest (April 2, 2020),” a top official of the department said in the order, seen by Reuters.

The official cited concern that the released men may act “against the interest of the country”.

The law to keep them in detention is one that the government has often used to keep high-profile suspects, particularly militants, in custody after being unable to successfully prosecute them in court.

The United States denounced Thursday’s court acquittal of the four, with the top US diplomat for South Asia writing on Twitter that it was “an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere.”

SCRUTINY

Pakistan joined the US-led “war on terrorism” after the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States but it has been dogged by suspicion that it has for years secretly backed some militant factions as tools in its decades-old confrontation with rival India.

Pakistan denies that but it has been under the close scrutiny of a global watchdog on terror financing, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), with its frequent inability to prosecute terrorism cases a particular concern of the agency.

The re-arrest of the four gives the government time to put together a legal appeal against their acquittal.

A senior Pakistani government law officer told Reuters that the state would appeal against the Sindh High Court’s Thursday ruling, which the United States welcomed.

“We welcome Pakistan’s decision to appeal the verdict,” acting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells said.

Sheikh was born in Britain and enjoyed a privileged upbringing and studied at the London School of Economics.

He was arrested in India for his involvement in the kidnapping of Western tourists in 1994 as part of his support for Muslim separatists battling Indian security forces in the disputed Kashmir region.

He was one of three men released from an Indian prison after militants hijacked an Indian airliner in late 1999 and flew it to Afghanistan, where the then-ruling Taliban government helped negotiate an exchange.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with MI5 officers during a visit to the headquarters of MI5, which is the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, at Thames House in London, Britain Feb 25, 2020. REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth to address nation over coronavirus

Volunteers wearing protective face masks organise food and supplies donated by farmers and supermarkets in a warehouse, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Naples, Italy, Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

How the coronavirus is affecting food supply

Pakistan re-arrests 4 men acquitted in Pearl murder case

Doctors Kashif Chaudhry and Naila Shereen wear face masks after their wedding in New Windsor, New York, US, Mar 21, 2020 amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS

2 US doctors spend honeymoon fighting virus

The USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship, in New York, March 30, 2020. The New York Times

The 1,000-bed hospital ship Comfort has only 20 patients

Pakistan tries to stop Friday prayers

Street cleaners observe social distancing guidelines on a street in Chelsea as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS

No win for carers, cleaners in virus crisis

A protective face mask is seen on the dashboard of a REACT EMS ambulance in Shawnee, Oklahoma, US, amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak April 2, 2020. REUTERS

US govt urges Americans to wear masks outside

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.