Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus

  Reuters

Published: 03 Apr 2020

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will make an extremely rare nationwide address to the nation on Sunday as it grapples with an increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak," Buckingham Palace said.

The queen rarely addresses the nation directly apart from her traditional televised Christmas Day message. The address, which was recorded at Windsor Castle where the 93-year-old monarch is staying with her husband Prince Philip, will be broadcast at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

