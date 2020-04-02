Turkey's prisoner release should not exclude political detainees: rights groups
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2020 12:26 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 12:26 AM BdST
Turkish academics, journalists and rights groups are demanding that a planned release of tens of thousands of prisoners to stem the spread of the coronavirus should not exclude inmates whose only crime, they say, has been to challenge the authorities.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party proposed a bill on Tuesday that would temporarily free around 45,000 prisoners. A similar number would be released permanently under a separate part of the legislation aimed at reducing prison overcrowding.
The proposed bill does not cover those convicted of terrorism charges - potentially excluding many thousands of people caught up in a purge which followed a failed military coup against Erdogan in 2016.
“The state wants to release the ones who committed a crime against citizens while keeping the ones who questioned its authoritarianism behind bars,” the campaigners said.
“When lives are at stake, there can be no discrimination based on beliefs or ideologies,” they said in a statement signed by 281 people, including writers.
Many prisoners were “on the threshold of coronavirus catastrophe” due to cramped conditions, they said.
Turkey has arrested thousands of academics, lawyers, journalists, civil servants and members of the military it says were supporters of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who it blames for the coup attempt. Gulen denies any involvement.
Many Kurdish activists and politicians the state says have links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) are also in jail.
There are about 300,000 prisoners in Turkey’s crowded jails. The government has been working on reforms to ease pressure on the system, and expanded its proposals in light of the growing coronavirus outbreak which has infected more than 13,000 people.
Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, parliamentarian from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), said some 50,000 people were convicted or in jail pending trial on terrorism charges, including members of the PKK and Gulen’s network, as well as journalists and others jailed on what he said were “thought crimes”.
Erdogan’s government has defended the crackdown, saying it reflected the scale of the security challenges Turkey faced.
Gergerlioglu said a former mayor from the party, who was jailed last year, was released from prison and placed on house arrest on Tuesday after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
“The coronavirus outbreak has started spreading in prisons. There are still no serious measures. If mass deaths begin in prisons, it will be too late, even if the law passes,” he said.
The Justice Ministry has said no cases have been determined in prisons and that necessary measures are being taken. Last week, prosecutors launched an investigation into Gergerlioglu after he said a prisoner had been diagnosed with the virus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK's Prince Charles, recovered from virus, says it is distressing time for nation
- Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies
- Japan 'on the brink' as it struggles to hold back coronavirus
- Gun ownership soars in Brazil under Bolsonaro
- Coronavirus may kill 100,000 to 240,000 in US despite actions, officials say
- COVID-19 changed how the world does science, together
- "Some of us will die": India's homeless stranded by coronavirus lockdown
- Over 100 countries ask South Korea for coronavirus testing help
- Moscow unveils coronavirus tracking app as national lockdown widens
- North Korea claims no coronavirus cases. Can it be trusted?
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
- Bangladesh reports 6th coronavirus death as infections rise to 54
- Bangladesh plans to release 3,000 prisoners amid mounting virus fears
- Trouble looms as multi-storey buildings double up as mosquito hubs in Dhaka
- Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth to a baby boy
- Brands abandon Bangladesh workers in virus pandemic: HRW
- Bangladesh announces moratorium on water supply disconnection
- The great empty in densely populated Dhaka amid coronavirus pandemic
- Doctor, Saudi returnee test positive for coronavirus in Dhaka