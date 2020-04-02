Home > World

Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 after another record daily toll

  Reuters

Published: 02 Apr 2020 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 04:49 PM BdST

Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The number of cases registered rose to by about 8% from Wednesday to 110,238, the ministry said. The proportional daily increases have been slowing down in the past few days.

The total death toll reached 10,003, rising by just over 10%, about the same rate as the previous day.

Over 6,000 people were in intensive care, the data showed.

