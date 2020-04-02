Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina
Published: 02 Apr 2020 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 07:49 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew in the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina on Thursday, extending measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,700 people in the kingdom and killed 16
The interior ministry said in a statement there were some exceptions, including for essential workers and in order for residents to buy food and access medical care. Cars in those cities’ residential districts may only carry one passenger to limit the virus’ transmission, it said.
The country of 30 million has taken drastic steps to contain the disease, halting international flights, closing most public places, and suspending the year-round umrah pilgrimage. On Tuesday, it asked Muslims to put plans for the annual haj pilgrimage on hold pending more clarity about the pandemic.
Restrictions on movement have tightened, with entry and exit to Riyadh, Mecca, Medina and Jeddah heavily restricted. Some neighbourhoods in Mecca and Medina were already under full lockdown, but in the rest of those cities the curfew was previously from 1500 to 0600.
The eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, where the kingdom’s first coronavirus cases were reported last month among Shi’ite Muslim pilgrims returning from Iran, has been on lockdown for nearly four weeks.
Saudi Arabia has the most infections and deaths among the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, but public health officials say past experience combating the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) helped prepare the kingdom for the new coronavirus outbreak.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Life may get back to normal by June: Czech PM
- Amid coronavirus scare, Americans flock to remote land, survival retreats
- They made new lives in the US. The coronavirus sent them fleeing
- Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 after another record daily toll
- World food prices fall sharply in March because of coronavirus, oil slump: UN
- Spain sheds nearly 900,000 jobs since coronavirus lockdown
- As Spain battles virus, medics' unions hit out
- 'Shoot them dead': Philippine leader says won't tolerate lockdown violators
- How are you feeling? Surveys aim to detect Covid-19 hot spots early
- COVID-19 changed how the world does science, together
Most Read
- Army will go tough on people defying social distancing advices: ISPR
- Bangladesh will extend Tk 50bn coronavirus relief package to exporters as bank credit
- Shamsur Rahman Sherif, MP from Pabna-4 and former land minister, dies at 79
- Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies
- Bangladesh confirms two new COVID-19 cases as infections rise to 56
- Any number of troops is ready to be deployed to fight coronavirus: Army chief Gen Aziz
- COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths nearing 50,000: WHO
- Zantac products should not be sold or used, FDA warns, citing cancer danger
- Scientists find correlation between mandatory TB vaccines and fewer coronavirus deaths
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11