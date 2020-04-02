Home > World

Russian plane with coronavirus medical gear lands in US after Trump-Putin call

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Apr 2020 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 10:53 AM BdST

Russia sent the United States medical equipment on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he discussed the crisis with US President Donald Trump.

Trump, struggling to fill shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment, accepted Putin's offer in a phone call on Monday. A Russian military transport plane left an airfield outside Moscow and arrived at New York's John F Kennedy airport in late afternoon on Wednesday.

Usually, the United States donates supplies to embattled countries rather than accepting them. The origin of the delivery, which Moscow called aid, was bound to revive criticism from Democrats that Trump has been too cosy with the Russian leader.

"Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency on Tuesday. Trump himself spoke enthusiastically about the Russian help after his call with Putin.

The State Department said that following the call between the two leaders, the United States "has agreed to purchase" needed medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, from Russia and that they were handed over to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday in New York City.

"We are a generous and reliable contributor to crisis response and humanitarian action across the world, but we cannot do it alone," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

"Both countries have provided humanitarian assistance to each other in times of crisis in the past and will no doubt do so again in the future," she added. "This is a time to work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all of us."

A US official in Washington said the shipment carried 60 tons of ventilators, masks, respirators and other items.

The official said the equipment would be carefully examined to make sure it comports with the quality requirements of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Russia's Rossiya 24 channel on Wednesday morning showed the plane taking off from a military air base outside Moscow in darkness. Its cargo hold was filled with cardboard boxes and other packages.

Confirmed US coronavirus cases have surged to more than 205,000, with 4,500 deaths.

In Russia, the official tally of confirmed cases is 2,337, with 17 deaths, although some doctors there have questioned the accuracy of official data.

STRAIN IN RELATIONS

Relations between Moscow and Washington have been strained in recent years by everything from Syria to Ukraine to US election interference, something Russia denies. Trump spent two years battling a federal investigation into whether his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

"Nothing to see here. Just a Russian military aircraft landing at JFK with 60 tons of medical supplies to support America’s #COVID19 response. A propaganda bonanza as our own government shrinks from America’s leadership role in a global crisis," said Brett McGurk, a former diplomat for Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush.

Trump said on Tuesday he and Putin discussed the virus at length. "Russia is being hit pretty hard," he said.

Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said Moscow hoped the United States might also be able to provide medical help to Russia if necessary when the time came.

"It is important to note that when offering assistance to US colleagues, the president (Putin) assumes that when US manufacturers of medical equipment and materials gain momentum, they will also be able to reciprocate if necessary," Peskov was cited as saying.

Peskov complained that some US officials had made it needlessly difficult to expedite the aid. He also was quoted as saying that Russia and China cooperated in a similar way because "at a time when the current situation affects everyone without exception ... there is no alternative to working together in a spirit of partnership and mutual assistance."

Russia has also used its military to send planeloads of aid to Italy to combat the spread of the coronavirus, exposing the European Union's failure to provide swift help to a member in crisis and handing Putin a publicity coup at home and abroad.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Russian military transport plane carrying medical equipment, masks and supplies lands at JFK International Airport during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, US, April 1, 2020. REUTERS

Russian plane with virus medical gear lands in US

A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses a bridge, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 19, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia apologises for telling women not to nag during lockdown

Samantha Bee, host of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” in New York, Dec 18, 2015. The New York Times

Late-night TV is back in the US

Health workers wearing protective gear wait outside a mobile logistics unit, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Rome, Italy, April 1, 2020. REUTERS

Italy's virus death rate slows

Indonesia to release 30,000 prisoners

A municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant solution in a grave before the burial of a woman who died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, March 28, 2020. Reuters

COVID-19 deaths nearing 50,000

US President Donald Trump listens stands in front of a chart labelled “Goals of Community Mitigation” showing projected deaths in the United States after exposure to coronavirus as 1,500,000 - 2,200,000 without any intervention and a projected 100,000 - 240,000 deaths with intervention taken to curtail the spread of the virus during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, US, March 31, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus may kill 100,000 to 240,000 in US, officials say

COVID-19: Chinese scientists find 'effective' antibodies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.