Home > World

Indonesia to release 30,000 prisoners early amid virus concerns

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Apr 2020 12:32 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 12:32 AM BdST

Indonesia is set to release about 30,000 prisoners early as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to avoid a possible surge in coronavirus infections in its overcrowded prisons.

A document issued by the law and human rights ministry reviewed by Reuters stipulated that adult prisoners would be eligible for parole if they had served two-thirds of their sentences, while children would be eligible if they served half of their jail term.

Ministry spokesman Bambang Wiyono said on Tuesday the parole would encompass around 30,000 prisoners.

Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous nation and President Joko Widodo on Tuesday declared a national public health emergency in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. So far, the government has reported 1,414 infections and 122 deaths from the virus, but some officials and experts believe a lack of testing has masked the scale of the outbreak.

Official data shows there are 270,386 prisoners across Indonesia, more than twice the official capacity of its jails, as a war on drugs has led to a surge in the number of people locked up. Many centers also lack proper sanitation, which makes inmates particularly vulnerable to the spread of diseases.

Erasmus Napitupulu, executive director of the Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (ICJR), welcomed the parole, but urged the government to widen it to include more prisoners.

Other countries including Iran and the United States have also released prisoners early in a bid to stem the accelerating spread of coronavirus in jails.

Widodo has said he would impose stricter rules on mobility and social distancing as a study presented to the government warned that more than 140,000 people could die from the coronavirus by May unless it takes tougher action.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump listens stands in front of a chart labelled “Goals of Community Mitigation” showing projected deaths in the United States after exposure to coronavirus as 1,500,000 - 2,200,000 without any intervention and a projected 100,000 - 240,000 deaths with intervention taken to curtail the spread of the virus during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, US, March 31, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus may kill 100,000 to 240,000 in US, officials say

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with other officials at an indoor training centre which will be partially converted into a temporary hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New York, US. REUTERS

The unwitting coronavirus spreaders

Finnish police officers are seen at the checkpoint in Mantsala, at the northern border of the Uusimaa (Nyland) region, in Finland, Mar 28, 2020. REUTERS

World's busiest land border falls quiet

Japan 'on the brink' in its coronavirus struggle

Milton de Oliveira in his shop in Sao Paulo on Mar 15, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians have applied for gun licenses in the last year. The New York Times

Gun ownership soars in Brazil under Bolsonaro

People stand in a queue as they wait for their turn to receive free food grains from a government controlled grains store during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, Apr 1, 2020. REUTERS

India’s homeless stranded by virus lockdown

Researches at the University of Minnesota Genomics Centre set up an automated liquid handler as researchers begin a trial to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS   

COVID-19 changed how the world does science, together

Medical staff in protective gear take a break at a facility of a 'drive-thru' testing centre for the novel coronavirus disease of COVID-19 in Yeungnam University Medical Centre in Daegu, South Korea, Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

121 countries seek virus testing help from S Korea

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.