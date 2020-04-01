UK's Prince Charles, recovered from virus, says it is distressing time for nation
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Apr 2020 09:15 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 09:15 PM BdST
Britain’s Prince Charles, who has recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, praised the selfless devotion of healthcare workers on Wednesday and said it was a strange and distressing time for the nation.
Heir-to-the-throne Charles, 71, came out of self-isolation on Monday after suffering what he said were “luckily ... relatively mild symptoms” and his office said he was now in good health.
Britain is in a state of virtual lockdown, with the public told they must stay at home other than for essential trips, such as to buy food.
In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation. His wife Camilla, 72, who had tested negative, is remaining in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she develops symptoms.
“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” he said.
The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rose by 27% to 1,789 people, official figures on Tuesday showed, with one of the victims a 13-year-old boy with no apparent underlying health conditions.
“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” Charles said from his home in Scotland.
The prince’s mother, 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth, is currently with her husband Prince Philip, 98, at her Windsor Castle home, west of London. Buckingham Palace has said she too is in good health.
Charles also paid tribute to doctors, nurses and other staff on the front line in the National Health Service, whom he said were under enormous strain and risk, adding their “utter, selfless devotion to duty” made the nation proud.
It was essential, he added, that these key workers were treated with special consideration when trying to do their shopping, and also singled out store staff for praise for keeping shelves stocked.
“As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens,” he said. “None of us can say when this will end, but end it will.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK's Prince Charles, recovered from virus, says it is distressing time for nation
- Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies
- Japan 'on the brink' as it struggles to hold back coronavirus
- Gun ownership soars in Brazil under Bolsonaro
- Coronavirus may kill 100,000 to 240,000 in US despite actions, officials say
- COVID-19 changed how the world does science, together
- "Some of us will die": India's homeless stranded by coronavirus lockdown
- Over 100 countries ask South Korea for coronavirus testing help
- Moscow unveils coronavirus tracking app as national lockdown widens
- North Korea claims no coronavirus cases. Can it be trusted?
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
- Bangladesh reports 6th coronavirus death as infections rise to 54
- Bangladesh announces moratorium on water supply disconnection
- US massively expanding hospitals as coronavirus death toll surpasses China's
- Trouble looms as multi-storey buildings double up as mosquito hubs in Dhaka
- Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
- Bangladesh plans to release 3,000 prisoners amid mounting virus fears
- No let-up in coronavirus deaths in Italy, new cases steady
- Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth to a baby boy