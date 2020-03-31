Home > World

Ex-Syrian vice president Khaddam dies in France

Published: 31 Mar 2020

Abdul-Halim Khaddam, a former Syrian vice president who became a prominent opponent of President Bashar al-Assad's rule after fleeing to Paris in 2005, died on Tuesday in France, Salah Ayach, a Syrian exile who was close to him, said. He was 88.

Khaddam died at 5am (0300 GMT) of a heart attack, Ayach said. Khaddam had served for 30 years in the Syrian state under the late President Hafez al-Assad and his son, Bashar, who became president in 2000.

