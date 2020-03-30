Home > World

Global coronavirus death toll jumps by 4,000 in a day to 34,005

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Mar 2020 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 12:14 PM BdST

The global death toll from the coronavirus has jumped by about 4,000 in a day to 34,005, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Since it was first detected in China's Wuhan in December, the novel coronavirus has been reported in more than 200 countries and territories outside China.

The number of confirmed cases in Bangladesh currently stands at 48 with five fatalities.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington, US, March 24, 2020. Reuters

US virus deaths could reach 200,000: Fauci

An empty street on the French island of Noirmoutier, March 24, 2020. In France and across Europe, affluent city dwellers have been decamping epicentres of the crisis to their second homes, bringing fears that they will spread the virus to regions with few hospitals to handle a surge in the sick, putting at greater risk local residents who tend to be older and have limited incomes. (Dmitry Kostyukov/The New York Times)

Rich Europeans flee, spreading fear, fury

A general view shows the South Tower during the lockdown imposed by the Belgian government to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, March 27, 2020. REUTERS

Lockdowns give Europe cleaner air

Healthcare workers Tina Nguyen and Phuong Tran stand for a portrait at a coronavirus testing site outside International Community Health Services in the Chinatown-International District during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, US March 26, 2020. REUTERS

 US healthcare workers fight shortages and fear

Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski poses for a photo after finishing his shift amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, March 27, 2020. Picture taken March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

A tug-of-war between privacy and transparency during virus pandemic

man stands at a window at a residential community in Jingzhou, after the lockdown was eased in Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 26, 2020. REUTERS

'No farewells, no ceremonies': Hubei cremates coronavirus dead

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS

US won’t pay for Prince Harry’s security: Trump

Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen behind illuminated stock graph in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS

China cuts reverse repo rate by most in 5 yrs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.