Global coronavirus death toll jumps by 4,000 in a day to 34,005
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2020 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 12:14 PM BdST
The global death toll from the coronavirus has jumped by about 4,000 in a day to 34,005, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Since it was first detected in China's Wuhan in December, the novel coronavirus has been reported in more than 200 countries and territories outside China.
The number of confirmed cases in Bangladesh currently stands at 48 with five fatalities.
