Home > World

Coronavirus lockdowns give Europe's cities cleaner air

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Mar 2020 08:56 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 08:56 AM BdST

Air pollution has decreased in urban areas across Europe during lockdowns to combat the coronavirus, new satellite images showed on Monday, but campaigners warned city-dwellers were still more vulnerable to the epidemic.

Cities including Brussels, Paris, Madrid, Milan and Frankfurt showed a reduction in average levels of noxious nitrogen dioxide over March 5-25, compared with the same period last year, according to the Sentinel-5 satellite images.

That coincides with lockdowns in many European countries which have curbed road transport – the largest source of nitrogen oxides - and slowed output at gas-emitting factories.

The new images, released by the European Space Agency (ESA) and analysed by the non-profit European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), show the changing density of nitrogen dioxide, which can cause respiratory problems and cancer, like heat maps.

Daily weather events can influence atmospheric pollution, so the satellite pictures took a 20-day average and excluded readings where cloud cover reduced the quality of the data.

Data from the European Environment Agency (EEA) showed a similar trend over March 16-22. In Madrid, average nitrogen dioxide levels decreased by 56% week-on-week after the Spanish government banned non-essential travel on March 14.

The EPHA said people living in polluted cities may be more at risk from COVID-19, because prolonged exposure to bad air can weaken the immune system, making it harder to fight infection.

"That connection is very likely," Zoltan Massay-Kosubek, policy manager for clean air at EPHA, told Reuters. "But because the disease is new, it still has to be demonstrated."

Air pollution can cause or exacerbate lung cancer, pulmonary disease and strokes.

China also recorded a drop in nitrogen dioxide pollution in cities during February, when the government imposed draconian lockdown measures to contain the raging epidemic.

In some regions of Poland, however, nitrogen dioxide levels remained relatively high during the period despite its lockdown, perhaps due to the prevalence of coal-based heating.

Countries that went into lockdown later - such as Britain, which did so on March 23 - look set for a pollution reprieve in coming weeks, EPHA said.

Air pollution causes around 400,000 premature deaths each year in Europe, EEA data show.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington, US, March 24, 2020. Reuters

US virus deaths could reach 200,000: Fauci

An empty street on the French island of Noirmoutier, March 24, 2020. In France and across Europe, affluent city dwellers have been decamping epicentres of the crisis to their second homes, bringing fears that they will spread the virus to regions with few hospitals to handle a surge in the sick, putting at greater risk local residents who tend to be older and have limited incomes. (Dmitry Kostyukov/The New York Times)

Rich Europeans flee, spreading fear, fury

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS

US won’t pay for Prince Harry’s security: Trump

Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus deaths fall again in Italy

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. London, Britain, March 25, 2020. Reuters

Things to get worse: Johnson

Smoke rises from Buriram prison during a riot that was sparked by rumours of a coronavirus outbreak in Buriram province, Thailand, Mar 29, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus fear sparks Thai prison riot

An Iranian man digs a grave to bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 2,640

Thomas Schaefer had led the finance ministry of Hesse for almost ten years. Photo: Facebook page of Thomas Schaefer

German minister dies by suicide amid virus crisis

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.