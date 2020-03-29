Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 30,000
Published: 29 Mar 2020 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 12:17 PM BdST
The global death toll from the coronavirus has hit 30,847 with the number of infections rising to 664,924, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019, Reuters said.
The death toll from coronavirus in Italy barrelled past 10,000 on Saturday, a figure that made an extension of a national lockdown almost certain. Confirmed cases rose by about 6,000 to 92,472, the second-highest number of cases in the world behind the United States.
By Friday morning, The New York Times had tracked more than 85,000 cases in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and three US territories. There have been more known cases in the United States than in China, Italy or any other country, and more than 1,200 people have died in the United States.
So far, five people have died from virus infections in Bangladesh and 48 cases have been reported, according to IEDCR, the government’s disease control agency.
