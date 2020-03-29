UK govt 'very concerned' after coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2020 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 02:42 PM BdST
The British government is "very concerned" following the latest figures which show more than 1,000 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.
"Naturally we are very concerned and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those who have lost loved-ones in the last few days," he told Sky News.
