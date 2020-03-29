Home > World

UK govt 'very concerned' after coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Mar 2020 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 02:42 PM BdST

The British government is "very concerned" following the latest figures which show more than 1,000 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

"Naturally we are very concerned and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those who have lost loved-ones in the last few days," he told Sky News.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A video screen in Beijing showed a news segment on China’s leader, Xi Jinping, visiting Wuhan, on March 19, 2020. The New York Times

China’s youth awakened by coronavirus crisis

Malaria drug biggest hope against coronavirus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London, Britain Mar 28, 2020. REUTERS

UK govt 'very concerned' as virus deaths cross 1,000

People stand outside Nimtala Crematorium in Kolkata, where a coronavirus positive patient, Samir Kumar Mitra, was cremated on March 23. REUTERS

A virus death exposes paranoia in India

A local priest blesses coffins that have been piling up in a church due to a high number of deaths, before they are taken away by military trucks, as Italy struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seriate, Italy March 28, 2020. Reuters

Italy coronavirus deaths pass 10,000

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for a day trip to Norfolk, Virginia, from the White House in Washington, US, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Trump urged to adjust tone amid virus crisis

Members of the armed forces wearing protective suits are seen before disinfecting the Metro's Central station, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, Mar 29, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus deaths exceed 30,000

Modi apoligises to India's poor over virus lockdown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.