UK's Johnson warns on coronavirus: Things to get worse before they get better
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Mar 2020 08:48 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 09:08 PM BdST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is warning Britons in a letter to 30 million households that things will get worse before they get better, as he himself self-isolates in Downing Street to recover from the coronavirus.
Britain has reported 17,089 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,019 deaths and the peak of the epidemic in the country is expected to come in a few weeks.
In the letter to be delivered to homes, Johnson urges people to stick with the lockdown measures that his government has imposed to try to prevent the state National Health Service from being overwhelmed by a surge of cases.
"We know things will get worse before they get better," Johnson writes. "At this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."
Senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday the government is "very concerned" about the death toll.
He also said the country has boosted the amount of testing for the virus.
"The number of tests being carried out has hit 10,000 a day. We want to increase that to 25,000 a day."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Things to get worse before they get better: Johnson
- Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 2,640
- German minister in home state of financial centre dies by suicide amid coronavirus crisis
- Malaysia arrests hundreds for flouting curbs on movement as virus deaths rise
- Coronavirus fear sparks Thai prison riot as cases reach 1,388
- Who let the dogs out? A few Spaniards defy coronavirus lockdown
- Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528
- Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
- UK govt 'very concerned' after coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000
- Vitriol and violence: A coronavirus death exposes paranoia in India
Most Read
- Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- No new virus cases reported for second day in Bangladesh
- A single gesture behind Trump fuels an online conspiracy theory
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- Pregnant scientist develops India's first Covid-19 testing kit
- Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000; lockdown extension likely
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Lord Ahmad calls Hasina as UK offers coronavirus assistance to Bangladesh
- Qatar confirms first coronavirus death, a Bangladeshi resident