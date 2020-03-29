Home > World

UK's Johnson warns on coronavirus: Things to get worse before they get better

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Mar 2020 08:48 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 09:08 PM BdST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is warning Britons in a letter to 30 million households that things will get worse before they get better, as he himself self-isolates in Downing Street to recover from the coronavirus.

Britain has reported 17,089 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,019 deaths and the peak of the epidemic in the country is expected to come in a few weeks.

In the letter to be delivered to homes, Johnson urges people to stick with the lockdown measures that his government has imposed to try to prevent the state National Health Service from being overwhelmed by a surge of cases.

"We know things will get worse before they get better," Johnson writes. "At this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday the government is "very concerned" about the death toll.

He also said the country has boosted the amount of testing for the virus.

"The number of tests being carried out has hit 10,000 a day. We want to increase that to 25,000 a day."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Things to get worse before they get better: Johnson

Smoke rises from Buriram prison during a riot that was sparked by rumours of a coronavirus outbreak in Buriram province, Thailand, Mar 29, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus fear sparks Thai prison riot

An Iranian man digs a grave to bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 2,640

Thomas Schaefer had led the finance ministry of Hesse for almost ten years. Photo: Facebook page of Thomas Schaefer

German minister dies by suicide amid virus crisis

Police officers stand guard at an entrance of a market, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 27, 2020. REUTERS

Hundreds held in Malaysia for flouting virus curbs

People turn on flashlights from their homes in support for healthcare workers during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, southern Spain Mar 28, 2020. REUTERS

Spain virus death toll rises by 838 overnight

Spanish legionnaires patrol an empty street during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS

A few Spaniards defy coronavirus lockdown

A video screen in Beijing showed a news segment on China’s leader, Xi Jinping, visiting Wuhan, on March 19, 2020. The New York Times

China’s youth awakened by coronavirus crisis

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.