Home > World

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Mar 2020 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 04:44 PM BdST

Spain awoke to its third week under near-total lockdown on Sunday, as the government met to approve a strengthening of measures and the coronavirus death toll rose by a record 838 cases overnight to 6,528.

Second only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to 78,797 from 72,248 the day before.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that all non-essential workers must stay at home for two weeks, the latest government measure in the fight against coronavirus.

He said workers would receive their usual salaries but would have to make up lost hours at a later date. The measure would last from March 30 to April 9.

Unions welcomed the measures and business groups CEOE and CEPYME said that while they would comply with the new rule, "it will generate an unprecedented huge impact on the Spanish economy, especially in sectors such as industry".

The slowdown "may lead to a deeper crisis in the economy that could become social", they warned in a statement.

In Madrid, birdsong drowned out traffic on deserted streets on Sunday morning as police reinforced patrols, stopping buses and cars to check passengers had reason to be out of their homes.

Schools, bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have been shut since March 14 and most of the population is house-bound as Spain tries to curb the virus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A video screen in Beijing showed a news segment on China’s leader, Xi Jinping, visiting Wuhan, on March 19, 2020. The New York Times

China’s youth awakened by coronavirus crisis

Malaria drug biggest hope against coronavirus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London, Britain Mar 28, 2020. REUTERS

UK govt 'very concerned' as virus deaths cross 1,000

People stand outside Nimtala Crematorium in Kolkata, where a coronavirus positive patient, Samir Kumar Mitra, was cremated on March 23. REUTERS

A virus death exposes paranoia in India

A local priest blesses coffins that have been piling up in a church due to a high number of deaths, before they are taken away by military trucks, as Italy struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seriate, Italy March 28, 2020. Reuters

Italy coronavirus deaths pass 10,000

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for a day trip to Norfolk, Virginia, from the White House in Washington, US, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Trump urged to adjust tone amid virus crisis

Members of the armed forces wearing protective suits are seen before disinfecting the Metro's Central station, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, Mar 29, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus deaths exceed 30,000

Modi apoligises to India's poor over virus lockdown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.