UK will have done well if fewer than 20,000 die, NHS medical director says
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2020 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 11:01 PM BdST
The United Kingdom will have done well if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths, Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the National Health Service, said on Saturday.
When asked if he hoped that the United Kingdom was not on the same trajectory as countries such as Italy, Powis said: "If we can keep deaths below 20,000 we will have done very well in this epidemic."
"If it is less than 20,000... that would be a good result though every death is a tragedy, but we should not be complacent about that," said Powis, speaking at a news conference in Downing Street alongside Business Secretary Alok Sharma.
He said the NHS had been working incredibly hard to increase the intensive care capacity beyond the 4,000 beds it typically had.
He said the NHS was preparing operating theatres and recovery areas to take critically ill patients. He said that was going on in London hospitals and almost doubling capacity though it had not yet been used to treat patients.
"At the moment, I am confident the capacity is there," Powis said. "We have not reached capacity."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Abbott wins US approval for test that can detect coronavirus in minutes
- Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 48,582
- Trump wishes UK PM Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus
- KPMG Chairman Bill Michael tests positive for coronavirus
- He had coronavirus. Now he’s jobless and afraid to hug his children
- The virus is coming to Myanmar, but the pain has already begun
- New York, New Orleans hospitals reel as US leads world in coronavirus cases
- How the coronavirus crisis is affecting food supply
- In Iraq, coronavirus terrifies even doctors hardened by conflict
- As US virus cases exceed 100,000, doctors decry scarcity of drugs and equipment
Most Read
- Akij Group’s virus hospital plan faces protests
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- No new coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as four more recover
- Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
- KPMG Chairman Bill Michael tests positive for coronavirus
- Fear in the city air as coronavirus crisis almost shuts Dhaka
- Biman suspends London, Manchester flights for a week amid pandemic
- UK's plan B if 'Team Johnson' is incapacitated? Answer is unclear
- Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic