Trump wishes UK PM Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2020 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 03:09 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus during a phone call on Friday, Downing Street said.
"They agreed to work together closely, along with the G7, the G20, and other international partners, to defeat the coronavirus pandemic," Johnson's office said in a statement.
