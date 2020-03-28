Home > World

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 889 in a day to 10,023

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Mar 2020 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 11:46 PM BdST

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has surged by 889, the Civil Protection Agency said on Saturday, the second highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on Feb. 21.

Total fatalities in Italy have reached 10,023, by far the highest of any country in the world.

Italy's largest daily toll was registered on Friday, when 919 people died. Prior to that, there were 712 deaths on Thursday, 683 on Wednesday, 743 on Tuesday and 602 on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose on Saturday to 92,472 from a previous 86,498.

Italy has the second highest number of cases, behind the United States. It surpassed China's tally on Friday.

In Italy, of those originally infected nationwide, 12,384 had fully recovered on Saturday, compared to 10,950 the day before. There were 3,856 people in intensive care against a previous 3,732.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A shopper walks through an aisle empty of pasta, rice, beans and soup at a Loblaws supermarket in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 14, 2020. REUTERS

How the virus crisis is affecting food supply

Cars are seen at a drive-in cinema, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Essen, Germany, Mar 27, 2020. REUTERS

Germany coronavirus cases hit 48,582

US President Donald Trump is relected in part of the backdrop as he arrives to lead the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington, US0, Mar 25, 2020. REUTERS

Trump wishes Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus

The logo of KPMG, a professional service company, is seen at La Defence business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/ FILE

KPMG Chairman Michael tests positive for coronavirus

A patient is wheeled to an ambulance during the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 26, 2020. REUTERS

US leads world in coronavirus cases

Fatehi Darhan, a 34-year-old immigrant from Yemen who came close to death during two weeks in a hospital room fighting the coronavirus, in Queens, March 20, 2020. The New York Times

He had coronavirus. Now he's jobless

Ko Naing Lin, who lost his job at a garment factory after its supply chain in China was disrupted, outside his family’s shelter in a neighbourhood of squatters, in an industrial area of Hlaing Tharyar, Myanmar, March 11, 2020. The New York Times

The virus is coming to Myanmar, but the pain has already begun

REACT EMS paramedic Brian Myers, wearing a protective mask and gloves, loads up a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, US March 26, 2020. REUTERS

US virus cases exceed 100,000

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.