Venezuelan leader Maduro is charged in the US with drug trafficking

>> William K Rashbaum, Benjamin Weiser and Katie Benner

Published: 27 Mar 2020 09:16 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 09:16 AM BdST

President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela was indicted in the United States on Thursday in a decades long narco-terrorism and international cocaine trafficking conspiracy in which, prosecutors said, he led a violent drug cartel even as he ascended to the top of government.

The indictment of a putative head of state was highly unusual and a major escalation of the Trump administration’s campaign to pressure Maduro to leave office after his widely disputed reelection in 2018. The State Department also announced a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro, who has led Venezuela’s economy into shambles and prompted an exodus of millions of people.

Maduro’s government is “plagued by criminality and corruption,” Attorney General William Barr said in announcing the charges at a news briefing along with the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the top federal prosecutors in Miami and Manhattan, where an indictment accused Maduro, 57, of importing hundreds of tons of cocaine into the US.

The Justice Department aimed to root out “the extensive corruption within the Venezuelan government — a system constructed and controlled to enrich those at the highest levels of the government,” Barr added.

Maduro condemned the charges, accusing the US and its ally Colombia on Twitter of giving “the order to fill Venezuela with violence.” He declared that he would not be defeated.

The US no longer recognizes Maduro as Venezuela’s president. Along with most of Venezuela’s neighbours, the Trump administration has instead recognized the leader of the opposition, Juan Guaidó, as president since he declared himself the country’s leader in January 2019. But Guaidó was unable to wrest power from Maduro, leaving Venezuela with both men claiming to lead.

In addition to Maduro, more than a dozen others were charged, including Venezuelan government and intelligence officials and members of the largest rebel group in Colombia, the Revolutionary Armed Forces, known as the FARC, which has long drawn its financing from the cocaine trade.

Instead of pushing out Maduro, the indictments could backfire by prompting him to dig in, some analysts predicted. For instance, the Trump administration likely forfeited any chance to broker Maduro’s exit through his top allies, making a transition to a new government less likely, said Geoff Ramsey, the Venezuela director at the Washington Office on Latin America, a human rights advocacy organisation.

c.2020 The New York Times Company

