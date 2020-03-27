Home > World

US has more coronavirus cases than any other country

>> The New York Times

Published: 27 Mar 2020 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 10:46 AM BdST

The United States now leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases. Scientists warned that the US someday would become the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. That moment arrived on Thursday.

In the United States, at least 81,321 people are known to have been infected with the coronavirus, including more than 1,000 deaths — more cases than China, Italy or any other country has seen, according to data gathered by The New York Times.

With 330 million residents, the United States is the world’s third most populous nation, meaning it provides a vast pool of people who can potentially get Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

And it is a sprawling, cacophonous democracy, where states set their own policies and President Donald Trump has sent mixed messages about the scale of the danger and how to fight it, ensuring there was no coherent, unified response to a grave public health threat.

A series of missteps and lost opportunities dogged the nation’s response. Among them: a failure to take the pandemic seriously even as it engulfed China, a deeply flawed effort to provide broad testing for the virus that left the country blind to the extent of the crisis, and a dire shortage of masks and protective gear to protect doctors and nurses on the front lines, as well as ventilators to keep the critically ill alive.

As the United States became the global epicentre of the pandemic, state and local leaders urged President Trump to take more aggressive steps to mobilise the production of critically needed supplies. Instead, the White House suddenly called off a venture to produce as many as 80,000 ventilators, out of concern that the estimated $1 billion price tag would be prohibitive.

In a White House briefing, Deborah L. Birx, the administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, insisted that talk of ventilator and hospital bed shortages was overwrought, but she warned of new hot spots developing in and around Chicago and Detroit.

In New York, now the hardest-hit area in the United States, doctors scrambled as the number of hospitalized patients jumped by 40 percent in a day — to 5,327 patients, of whom 1,290 were in intensive care, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Several medical schools in Massachusetts and New York said this week that they intended to offer early graduation to their fourth-year students, making them available to care for patients eight weeks earlier than expected.

To further support New York, the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is expected to arrive at Manhattan on Monday, three weeks earlier than previously thought. The ship will take patients from area hospitals who do not have symptoms of the virus.

Despite bleak jobs data — more than three million people filed for unemployment benefits last week — Wall Street was in rally mode on Thursday. Investors bid up shares of companies that were set to receive support from Washington’s $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would pass the bill on Friday “with strong bipartisan support.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz speaks via video link during a virtual G20 summit on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2020.

G20 leaders to inject $5 trillion into global economy

Li Yu, 55, a peddler selling corn, wears a face mask at an ancient city wall in Jingzhou, after the tourist attraction reopened as the lockdown was eased in Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS

Life resumes in Hubei amid pessimism, hope

President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in La Guaira, Venezuela, on Dec 8, 2019. New York Times

US charges Maduro with drug trafficking

First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at US Coast Guard station at Port of Miami after the Florida Department of Health reported more than 2300 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Miami, Florida US, March 26, 2020. Reuters

COVID-19 cases pass 500,000 worldwide

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris as shops, schools remain closed and workers asked to work from home if possible, part of the latest French governmental measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, France, Mar 16, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus deaths exceed 21,200

FILE -- A man prays in front of his tent at a sports stadium being used as an emergency shelter for people displaced by fighting in Idlib, Syria, March 4, 2020. Crowded camps, depleted clinics and scarce soap and water make social distancing and even hand-washing impossible for millions of refugees. (Ivor Prickett/The New York Times)

Unprepared for the worst

A security officer wearing protective gear gestures at the photographer at the arrival hall of Beijing Capital Airport, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China, March 4, 2020. Reuters

China orders sharp cuts in flights

Life inside a red zone: Lombardy civil protection officers wearing protective masks put up posters in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in this picture taken by schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo in San Fiorano, Italy, February 24, 2020. Picture taken February 24, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Italy investigates possible earlier emergence of virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.