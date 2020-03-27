Confirmed coronavirus infections pass 500,000 worldwide as US overtakes China, Italy
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2020 04:59 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 04:59 AM BdST
The number of people known to have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide has crossed half a million as the number of cases in the US has surpassed those of China and Italy, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The number of cases totalled 526,044 globally at 3:37am on Friday, with 23,709 deaths, data collected by the university showed. As many as 122,066 patients have recovered by the time.
China, where the pandemic started by the end of last year, has reported 81,782 cases.
With most deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, Italy has confirmed 80,589 cases. As many as 8,215 patients have died there.
Spain and Germany were behind Italy with 56,347 and 43,646 cases respectively. France has reported 29,551, surpassing 29,406 of Iran.
Bangladesh confirmed 44 COVID-19 patients until Thursday with five deaths.
In the US, the number of coronavirus cases surged to 82,404, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.
Hospital staff take a break between patients for drive-thru tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Indian Wells, California, US, March 26, 2020. Reuters
New York, New Orleans and other hot spots faced a surge in hospitalisations and looming shortages in supplies, staff and sick beds, Reuters reported.
An expected shortfall of ventilators - machines that support respiration for people who have lost the ability to breathe on their own - was substantial, as a surge of cases overwhelms New York hospitals, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference.
At least one New York hospital has begun a trial of sharing single ventilators between two patients.
While New York was the coronavirus epicentre in the United States this week, Louisiana could be the next.
In New Orleans, the state's biggest city, Mardi Gras celebrations last month were believed to have fuelled the outbreak.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Confirmed coronavirus infections pass 500,000 worldwide as US overtakes China, Italy
- Unprepared for the worst: World’s most vulnerable brace for virus
- China orders sharp cuts in flights in, out of country to curb coronavirus risk
- Italian scientists investigate possible earlier emergence of coronavirus
- Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,019 to 7,431: authorities
- Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 21,200
- Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,234
- World food security at risk as exporters curb sales, importers buy more
- Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says
- Half of world population under coronavirus restrictions; global death toll tops 21,000
Most Read
- Imran Khan greets Hasina on Independence Day of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge to 44 with 5 more infected
- In Israel, a time to pray amid a health crisis
- Bangladesh rolls back order asking doctors to treat COVID-19 cases without protective gear
- Khaleda, freed by Hasina, goes into quarantine at Gulshan home
- Eerily quiet Dhaka is a ‘haunted city’ in ‘war’ against coronavirus
- Bangladesh deploys 15 officials to monitor TV coverage of coronavirus
- British firm says antibody test is being validated
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to stay at home, stay united to win coronavirus 'war'
- Lazz Pharma fined for stockpiling sanitser, charging high amid virus outbreak