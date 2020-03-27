Confirmed coronavirus infections pass 500,000 worldwide as US overtakes China, Italy

The number of cases totalled 526,044 globally at 3:37am on Friday, with 23,709 deaths, data collected by the university showed. As many as 122,066 patients have recovered by the time.

China, where the pandemic started by the end of last year, has reported 81,782 cases.

With most deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, Italy has confirmed 80,589 cases. As many as 8,215 patients have died there.

Spain and Germany were behind Italy with 56,347 and 43,646 cases respectively. France has reported 29,551, surpassing 29,406 of Iran.

Bangladesh confirmed 44 COVID-19 patients until Thursday with five deaths.

In the US, the number of coronavirus cases surged to 82,404, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.

Hospital staff take a break between patients for drive-thru tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Indian Wells, California, US, March 26, 2020. Reuters

At least 1,178 patients have died there while 619 others have recovered.

New York, New Orleans and other hot spots faced a surge in hospitalisations and looming shortages in supplies, staff and sick beds, Reuters reported.

An expected shortfall of ventilators - machines that support respiration for people who have lost the ability to breathe on their own - was substantial, as a surge of cases overwhelms New York hospitals, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference.

At least one New York hospital has begun a trial of sharing single ventilators between two patients.

While New York was the coronavirus epicentre in the United States this week, Louisiana could be the next.

In New Orleans, the state's biggest city, Mardi Gras celebrations last month were believed to have fuelled the outbreak.