British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2020 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 05:43 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.
"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus."
A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday - a day after he answered at the prime minister's weekly question-and-answer session in the chamber of the House of Commons.
"The prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty," the spokesman said.
"The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive," the spokesman said.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Time wasted in defence of India's coronavirus medical staff
- Trump wants to ‘reopen America.’ Here’s what happens if we do
- US has more coronavirus cases than any other country
- China reports one local coronavirus case, 54 imported, cuts international flights
- In China's Hubei, uncertainty, pessimism and hope as life resumes
- Venezuelan leader Maduro is charged in the US with drug trafficking
- G20 leaders to inject $5 trillion into global economy in fight against coronavirus
- Confirmed coronavirus infections pass 500,000 worldwide as US overtakes China, Italy
- Unprepared for the worst: World’s most vulnerable brace for virus
- China orders sharp cuts in flights in, out of country to curb coronavirus risk
Most Read
- Imran Khan greets Hasina on Independence Day of Bangladesh
- Porn site's free service during coronavirus raises sex trafficking fears
- Eerily quiet Dhaka is a ‘haunted city’ in ‘war’ against coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms four new coronavirus cases; two doctors among them
- Limit presence during Friday prayers at mosques for coronavirus: Islamic Foundation
- Bangladesh apparel exporters’ lobby advises production shutdown after coronavirus bailout announced
- Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh as virus cases surge
- British firm says antibody test is being validated
- Confirmed coronavirus infections pass 500,000 worldwide as US overtakes China, Italy
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge to 44 with 5 more infected