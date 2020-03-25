UK parliament set to close for at least four weeks on Wednesday
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2020 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 09:38 PM BdST
Britain’s parliament is set to suspend sitting for at least four weeks from Wednesday as part of the government’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Parliament was due to close for a three-week Easter break from March 31, but a motion on Wednesday’s order paper proposes that it starts a week early, as fears grow that politicians and staff are being put at risk by continuing to work there.
It had already closed to visitors and reduced the number of lawmakers allowed in the House of Commons chamber to allow them to sit more spaced out in accordance with guidance on social distancing.
House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle also said on Monday that any votes which took place would be adapted to avoid the usual process which can see hundreds of lawmakers crammed into a narrow room together as they are counted through.
The motion, put forward by House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, states: “That this House, at its rising today, do adjourn until Tuesday 21 April 2020.”
Housing minister Robert Jenrick said that while most lawmakers wanted parliament to continue sitting to scrutinise the government, it was also important to protect the staff who work there.
“I am certain that parliament will return after the Easter holidays and I think it is really important, however deep and serious this crisis is, that parliament in some form continues to operate,” he told BBC TV.
The upper chamber, the House of Lords, is expected to approve emergency legislation on Wednesday giving authorities sweeping powers to tackle the growing coronavirus outbreak.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gunmen in Afghanistan kill 25 in raid on Sikh complex
- Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
- Mali reports first two cases of coronavirus
- Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers: president
- Asia's street food hawkers struggle during coronavirus lockdown
- 'Act like you have COVID-19': PM Ardern says as New Zealand heads into lockdown
- Facebook is ‘just trying to keep the lights on’ as traffic soars in pandemic
- Nearly a million children left behind in Venezuela as parents migrate
- Congress and White House strike deal for a $2 trillion stimulus package
- Japan's capital becomes centre of its coronavirus epidemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia is released after 25 months behind bars
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- What to expect from Hasina’s address to nation?
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Hasina announces Tk 50bn in virus fund for worker wages
- Bangladesh begins deploying troops to fight coronavirus outbreak