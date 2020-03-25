Home > World

Gunmen in Afghanistan kill 25 in raid on Sikh complex

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Mar 2020 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 05:38 PM BdST

Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers raided a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing 25 people before security forces killed all of the attackers, the government said.

Sikhs have been the target of attack by Islamist militants before in South Asia. A Taliban spokesman, in a message on Twitter, denied responsibility for the attack.

Several hours after the early morning attack was launched, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a message to journalists an operation by the security forces was over and all of the attackers had been killed. He did not say how many.

The ministry later said 25 people who had been in the religious compound had been killed, eight wounded and 80 rescued.

The attack comes a day after the United States said it would cut aid to the government by $1 billion over frustrations that feuding political leaders could not reach agreement and form a team to negotiate with the Taliban.

Narender Singh Khalsa, a member of parliament who represents the tiny Sikh community, said earlier he had reports that four people had been killed and up to 200 people had been trapped in the temple in the early morning attack.

“Three suicide bombers entered a dharamsala,” he said, referring to a sanctuary area in a temple compound.

“The gunmen started their attack at a time when the dharamsala was full of worshippers,” he said.

An official with Afghanistan’s NATO mission said the response to the attack had been led and executed by Afghan forces but they had received some advice and assistance from NATO.

Afghanistan’s Sikh community numbers fewer than 300 families.

In the late 1980s, there were about 500,000 Sikhs scattered across Afghanistan, many from families that had been there for generations, but most fled after years of civil war and the rise of the Taliban.

Sikhs are among religious minorities eligible for citizenship in India under a controversial law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Human rights activists and countries including the United States, India and Pakistan condemned the attack.

“We are shocked and disheartened ... the authorities have a responsibility to protect minorities and their places of worship in Afghanistan,” Amnesty International South Asia said on Twitter.

In 2018, a suicide bombing targeting the Sikh community and claimed by the Islamic State militant group killed more than a dozen people in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

The United States last month struck a deal with the Taliban on the withdrawal of US-led international troops but the agreement does not include Islamic State militants.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

French rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before being loaded into a helicopter as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 23, 2020. Reuters

France fifth to report over 1,000 deaths

Pedestrians wear protective face masks in lower Manhattan on Monday morning, March 23, 2020. To address the imminent influx of patients infected with coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday morning that he would issue an emergency order requiring hospitals to increase capacity by at least 50 percent. (Stephanie Keith/The New York Times)

UN issues $2bn appeal to combat virus

Medical workers in protective suits treat a patient suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome that has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS

Italy cases '10 times higher than reported'

Sen Joe Manchin D-W Va) speaks with reporters on the progress of the coronavirus stimulus package, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020. The New York Times

Congress, White House strike deal for a $2tn stimulus package

Ana, centre front, comforts one of the youngest girls while they watch a movie in their pajamas before bed, at the Casa Hogar Carmela Valera in Maracaibo, Venezuela on Feb 6, 2020. The New York Times

Nearly a million children left behind in Venezuela

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, Belgium, March 5, 2020. REUTERS

Greta Thunberg says probably had COVID-19

File Photo

Modi puts India under lockdown

The Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif, Apr 9, 2018. The New York Times

Facebook is ‘just trying to keep the lights on’ as traffic soars in pandemic

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.