Home > World

Greta Thunberg says probably had COVID-19, urges #StayAtHome

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Mar 2020 08:40 AM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 08:40 AM BdST

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that while self-isolating after recent travels in Europe she probably came down with COVID-19, and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop the coronavirus.

Swedish Thunberg said on Instagram she had now recovered from symptoms milder than her latest cold, and may not have suspected COVID-19 had it not been for her father, who had travelled with her, developing more severe symptoms.

“Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups,” she said.

“We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus.”

The founder of the Fridays for Future youth movement said she had not been tested for the virus but given the combined symptoms and circumstances it was very likely she had it. She had self isolated because she had visited countries hit by coronavirus infection.

Fridays for Future calls on politicians to listen to climate scientists and take urgent action to against global warming.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

French rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before being loaded into a helicopter as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 23, 2020. Reuters

France fifth to report over 1,000 deaths

File Photo

Modi puts India under lockdown

Medical workers in protective suits treat a patient suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome that has been dedicated to treating cases of the disease, Italy, March 24, 2020. Reuters 

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 743

People walk near a banner with an instruction on personnel hygiene, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2020. The banner reads:

Saudi reports first coronavirus death

A man wears a protective mask decorated with a skull and crossbones design as he walks in midtown Manhattan during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, US, March 20, 2020. Reuters

US could become next virus epicentre: WHO

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 22, 2020. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Britons ordered to stay at home

Japan to begin testing coronavirus vaccine

A woman rides on a scooter wearing a protective face mask in Battersea Park as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain Mar 24, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus deaths exceed 16,500

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.