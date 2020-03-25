Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Published: 25 Mar 2020
Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, ITV reported.
Prince Charles is thought to have last seen Queen Elizabeth on March 9, said a royal source.
