Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 25 Mar 2020 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 05:03 PM BdST

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, ITV reported.

Prince Charles is thought to have last seen Queen Elizabeth on March 9, said a royal source.

