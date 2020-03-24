Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Mar 2020 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 06:21 PM BdST
Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.
Shares of Anges were untraded with a glut of buy orders in early morning.
There are now more than 350,000 cases of coronavirus infections globally and over 15,000 deaths resulting from the disease it causes, called COVID-19.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
- Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 16,500
- South Africa to impose 21-day lockdown as coronavirus cases jump
- WHO warns of 'accelerating' pandemic, expects Olympics decision soon
- Hubei relaxes restrictions as China's new coronavirus infections double
- COVID-19’s economic pain is universal. But relief? depends on where you live
- Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative: spokesman
- Elite hackers target WHO as coronavirus cyberattacks spike
- Myanmar reports first cases of coronavirus
- Britain's coronavirus lockdown: What you can and can't do
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut all offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4
- Bangladesh Army to assist civil administration in coronavirus fight
- It’s official: Bangladesh lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Public transports shut from Mar 26 to Apr 4 amid coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh man is Gambia’s first coronavirus fatality
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Limited bank services during Mar 26-Apr 4 holidays over coronavirus outbreak
- Factory owners resist calls for production shutdown amid coronavirus threat
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon removed for hosting daughter’s wedding party amid COVID-19 crisis