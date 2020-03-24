Home > World

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 743 in a day, lifting total death toll to 6,820

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Mar 2020 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 11:47 PM BdST

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 743 to 6,820, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, reversing a decline in fatalities seen over the last two days.

On Monday 602 people died. That followed 650 deaths on Sunday and 793 on Saturday -- the highest daily figure since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 69,176 from a previous 63,927, an increase of 8.2%, in line with Monday's growth rate, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Of those originally infected nationwide, 8,326 had fully recovered on Tuesday compared to 7,432 the day before. There were 3,396 people in intensive care against a previous 3,204.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remained in a critical situation, with a total of 4,178 deaths and 30,703 cases. That compared with 3,776 deaths and 28,761 cases reported up to Monday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 22, 2020. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Britons ordered to stay at home

Japan to begin testing coronavirus vaccine

A woman rides on a scooter wearing a protective face mask in Battersea Park as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain Mar 24, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus deaths exceed 16,500

Shoppers queue to stock up on groceries at a Pick n Pay store during a nationwide lockdown of 21 days to try to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 24, 2020. REUTERS

SA to impose 21-day lockdown

A passersby, wearing a face mask due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past a screen counting down the days to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan Mar 23, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating,' WHO warns

Workers wearing face masks remove barriers on a street in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as the city has started to loosen its lockdown, in Hubei province, China Mar 21, 2020. REUTERS

Hubei relaxes restrictions

Staff at a restaurant empty of customers on Canal Street in New York, March 10, 2020. The New York Times

Relief from COVID-19’s economic pain depends on where you live

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a media statement on the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2020.

Merkel tests negative

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.