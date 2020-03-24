Home > World

Britain's coronavirus lockdown: What you can and can't do

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Mar 2020 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 03:35 AM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramped up the nation's coronavirus measures on Monday, enforcing a nationwide lockdown after chairing an emergency Cobra committee.

Below are details of the policies Johnson announced, which took effect immediately.

WHAT PEOPLE CAN DO

- People are still allowed to leave their home to shop for basic necessities.

- They can do one form of exercise such as a run, walk or bike ride, per day, and can leave the house to attend to medical needs, including helping a vulnerable person.

- Travelling to and from work is only allowed when "absolutely necessary" and the work cannot be done from home.

- Funerals are allowed.

WHAT PEOPLE CAN'T DO

- People shouldn't meet up with friends. Johnson said that people should decline any requests from a friend to hang out.

- They also should not meet up with family, except those that live in the same house.

- They should not shop for non-essential items, and should try and limit the number of shopping trips they do.

HOW THE GOVERNMENT WILL ENFORCE IT

Police will have powers to enforce the rules, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.

In addition, Johnson said that the government would immediately:

- shut all shops which sell non-essential goods

- stop all gatherings of more than two people in public unless they live together.

- stop all social events, including weddings and all other ceremonies except funerals.

- parks will stay open for exercise but gatherings within them will be dispersed.

The measures will be under constant review, and they will be looked at again in three weeks.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus that is growing every day, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. Reuters

Italy coronavirus deaths pass 6,000

A woman wears a mask at Clapham Junction during rush hour as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, Mar 23, 2020. REUTERS

UK calls in army, warns people to stay home

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) heads to a meeting in the office of US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, US, Mar 22, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus relief bill slows in US Senate

A member of firefighters wears a protective face mask, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as he disinfects a municipality building, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, Mar 20, in Tehran, Iran Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Iran virus death toll hits 1,812

A man sits at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India March 23, 2020. Reuters

India shuts down flights, big cities

The United Nations Headquarters is pictured as it will be temporarily closed for tours due to the spread of coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS

UN to create global coronavirus fund

A general view shows an almost empty highway during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India Mar 23, 2020. REUTERS

Indians breathe easier as lockdowns clear smog

Officials wearing protective gear take the body temperature at a check point, after Georgian authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Marneuli near Tbilisi, Georgia Mar 23, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus deaths exceed 14,000

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.