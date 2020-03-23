Home > World

Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 14,000

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Mar 2020 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 02:27 PM BdST

More than 337,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world

and 14,651 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported by 192 countries outside China.

Italy remained the country hardest-hit outside mainland China, registering 651 deaths in the last day. Spain registered almost 400 deaths, while over 100 people died in France, Iran and the United States each.

In mainland China, where the outbreak began, there were 39 new confirmed cases on Sunday, all travellers arriving from abroad.

Germany has banned public meetings of more than two people unless they live together in the same household or the gathering is work-related, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, one in a bundle of stricter curbs on social interaction.

Merkel herself was later announced to be going into quarantine after coming into contact with a doctor who had tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesman said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) heads to a meeting in the office of US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, US, Mar 22, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus relief bill slows in US Senate

The United Nations Headquarters is pictured as it will be temporarily closed for tours due to the spread of coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS

UN to create global coronavirus fund

Officials wearing protective gear take the body temperature at a check point, after Georgian authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Marneuli near Tbilisi, Georgia Mar 23, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus deaths exceed 14,000

A cleric calls for the prayer at an empty Al-Rajhi Mosque, as Friday prayers were suspended following the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread

A couple sits at the banks of the river Spree as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany Mar 22, 2020 REUTERS

Germany bans groups of more than 2

People coming from the Hubei province wait at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 1, 2020. REUTERS

US axed CDC expert job in China before virus outbreak

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. REUTERS

Domestic travel, airline hubs hit by virus restrictions

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.