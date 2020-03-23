UN to create global coronavirus fund
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Mar 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 02:54 PM BdST
The United Nations will create a fund to support the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide, Norway's foreign ministry said on Monday.
"A multi-donor fund under UN auspices will provide predictability for our partners and help to make the efforts more effective," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.
The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems in addressing the crisis as well as to tackle the long-term consequences, the ministry added.
A formal announcement could be made later this week, it said.
Almost 340,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and more than 14,500 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UN to create global coronavirus fund
- Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 14,000
- Germany bans groups of more than 2 to stop coronavirus
- Coronavirus relief bill slows in US Senate, talks continue
- US axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak
- Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison
- Automakers halt production in India due to coronavirus
- For children fleeing war, a tent becomes a school
- Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten
- Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
- Elderly man in Dhaka’s Tolarbagh dies; police say he caught coronavirus
- Two deaths in Khulna after fever, coughs and breathing problems
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
- Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO's Ryan
- Emirates to stop all passenger flights, slash wages
- Shopping malls to shut from Mar 25 to 31 as coronavirus fears spook shoppers
- HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears
- Hasina to address nation on Mar 25, says Quader