Home > World

Italy bans internal travel as death toll rises a further 651

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Mar 2020 02:20 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 02:20 AM BdST

Italy banned travel within the country on Sunday in yet another attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with data showing a further 651 people had died from the disease, lifting the number of fatalities to 5,476.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late on Saturday he would freeze all non-essential business activity after previous measures failed to peg back the contagion, which emerged a month ago in the wealthy north before slowly advancing southwards.

Full details of Conte's order have yet to be released, but anticipating the new block, the interior and health ministries said people had to stay where they were, unless urgent business or health reasons forced them to move to another town or region.

Italy has registered more deaths than any other country in the world, while the number of confirmed cases is second only to China, with the tally rising by 5,560 to 59,138 on Sunday, the Civil Protection Agency said.

However, offering a ray of hope, the latest figures represented an improvement on Saturday, when the death toll rose by 793 and new cases increased by 6,557.

"We don't want to get over enthusiastic or overestimate a trend, but compared to yesterday there is a slight drop in the figures," said Franco Locatelli, the head of Italy's top Health Council, which advises the government.

"We must not lower our guard, we must continue with the measures taken and respect the government's instructions," he told a news conference.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, one of Italy's cities worst-hit by coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Italy March 22, 2020. Reuters

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651

Beds are prepared for coronavirus patients at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference centre in Madrid, Spain, Mar 21, 2020. REUTERS

Spain virus deaths surpass 1,700

FILE PHOTO: Emirates Boeing 777-300ER planes at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2019. Reuters

Emirates to stop all passenger flights

Pope Francis is seen delivering his weekly Angelus prayer at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican City as Italians stay home as part of a lockdown against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy Mar 22, 2020. REUTERS

Pope calls for world prayer

Indian business-transport suspended during lockdown

Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, Mar 20, in Tehran, Iran Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Iran virus death toll hits 1,685

People wearing protective face masks are seen in an almost empty Puerta del Sol during a partial lockdown, which is a part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 21, 2020. REUTERS

Spain coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

HK dog tests positive for Covid-19 virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.