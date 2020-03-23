Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,812 with 127 new deaths
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Mar 2020 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 04:26 PM BdST
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 1,812, with 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the country's total number of infected people has reached 23,049.
Kianush Jahanpur said that in the past 24 hours, some 1,411 Iranians had been infected with the virus across the Islamic Republic, which has the worst outbreak in the Middle East.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UN to create global coronavirus fund
- Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 14,000
- Germany bans groups of more than 2 to stop coronavirus
- Coronavirus relief bill slows in US Senate, talks continue
- US axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak
- Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison
- Automakers halt production in India due to coronavirus
- For children fleeing war, a tent becomes a school
- Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten
- Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
- Elderly man in Dhaka’s Tolarbagh dies; police say he caught coronavirus
- Bangladesh to shut all offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4
- Two deaths in Khulna after fever, coughs and breathing problems
- Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO's Ryan
- Emirates to stop all passenger flights, slash wages
- Hasina to address nation on Mar 25, says Quader
- Shopping malls to shut from Mar 25 to 31 as coronavirus fears spook shoppers
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus