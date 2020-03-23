Home > World

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,812 with 127 new deaths

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Mar 2020 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 04:26 PM BdST

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 1,812, with 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the country's total number of infected people has reached 23,049.

Kianush Jahanpur said that in the past 24 hours, some 1,411 Iranians had been infected with the virus across the Islamic Republic, which has the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) heads to a meeting in the office of US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, US, Mar 22, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus relief bill slows in US Senate

The United Nations Headquarters is pictured as it will be temporarily closed for tours due to the spread of coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS

UN to create global coronavirus fund

Officials wearing protective gear take the body temperature at a check point, after Georgian authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Marneuli near Tbilisi, Georgia Mar 23, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus deaths exceed 14,000

A cleric calls for the prayer at an empty Al-Rajhi Mosque, as Friday prayers were suspended following the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi imposes curfew to curb coronavirus spread

A couple sits at the banks of the river Spree as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany Mar 22, 2020 REUTERS

Germany bans groups of more than 2

People coming from the Hubei province wait at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 1, 2020. REUTERS

US axed CDC expert job in China before virus outbreak

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. REUTERS

Domestic travel, airline hubs hit by virus restrictions

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.