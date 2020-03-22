Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2020 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 06:06 PM BdST
Spain's death toll from coronavirus soared to 1,720 on Sunday from 1,326 the day before, according to latest data from the Health Ministry.
The one-day rise in deaths of 394 was higher than the previous day's increase of 324. Spain is grappling with Europe's second-worst coronavirus outbreak.
The number of registered cases in the country rose to 28,572 on Sunday from 24,926 in the previous tally announced on Saturday, the official data showed.
Of those, 2,575 people have been cured of the virus, while 1,785 are hospitalised in intensive care units.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that the government would do whatever was needed to combat the pandemic and warned that "the worst is yet to come".
The Spanish government wants to extend for another 15 days a 15-day state of emergency it imposed on March 14 to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, multiple Spanish media outlets reported on Sunday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pope calls for world prayer to stop coronavirus, will deliver special blessing
- Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000
- Iran's death toll from the coronavirus reaches 1,685
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
- Powerful quake kills one child in Croatia's capital
- US Senate races to agree on massive coronavirus relief package
- Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike
- 'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable
- Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis
- Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, govt shuts most workplaces
Most Read
- Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus