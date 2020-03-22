Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus

The German Shepherd living in the Pok Fu Lam area was sent for quarantine along with another mixed-breed dog from the same residence, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department in Hong Kong said in a statement on Mar 19.

“No positive results were obtained from the mixed-breed dog and neither dog has shown any signs of disease,” it said.

Earlier, a 17-year-old Pomeranian tested weak positive during repeated tests for the virus, according to the AFCD statement. That dog died two days after it was released from quarantine. The department said the cause of death could not be determined after the owner, who recently recovered from a coronavirus infection, declined to conduct an autopsy.

“At present, the AFCD does not have evidence that pet animals can be infected with COVID-19 virus or can be a source of infection to people. The department will continue to closely monitor both dogs and conduct repeated tests on the animals.”

The department reminded pet owners to use good hygiene practices, including washing hands before and after being around or handling animals, their food and supplies, and to avoid kissing them.

Mammalian pets should be put under quarantine in department facilities if a person in their household becomes infected, it said, adding that there is no evidence that pet animals can be a source of Covid-19 for humans or that the virus can cause the disease in dogs.