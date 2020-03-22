Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 03:34 PM BdST
A second pet dog in Hong Kong has repeatedly tested positive for the Covid-19 virus after its owner was confirmed as being infected.
The German Shepherd living in the Pok Fu Lam area was sent for quarantine along with another mixed-breed dog from the same residence, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department in Hong Kong said in a statement on Mar 19.
“No positive results were obtained from the mixed-breed dog and neither dog has shown any signs of disease,” it said.
Earlier, a 17-year-old Pomeranian tested weak positive during repeated tests for the virus, according to the AFCD statement. That dog died two days after it was released from quarantine. The department said the cause of death could not be determined after the owner, who recently recovered from a coronavirus infection, declined to conduct an autopsy.
“At present, the AFCD does not have evidence that pet animals can be infected with COVID-19 virus or can be a source of infection to people. The department will continue to closely monitor both dogs and conduct repeated tests on the animals.”
The department reminded pet owners to use good hygiene practices, including washing hands before and after being around or handling animals, their food and supplies, and to avoid kissing them.
Mammalian pets should be put under quarantine in department facilities if a person in their household becomes infected, it said, adding that there is no evidence that pet animals can be a source of Covid-19 for humans or that the virus can cause the disease in dogs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
- Powerful quake kills one child in Croatia's capital
- US Senate races to agree on massive coronavirus relief package
- Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike
- 'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable
- Singapore to ban all short-term visitors in unprecedented virus crisis
- Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, govt shuts most workplaces
- Trump says he has put Defence Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus
- Global coronavirus deaths hit 13,049; infections rise to 307,280
- China sees continued rise in imported coronavirus cases
Most Read
- Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus