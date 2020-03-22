Iran's death toll from the coronavirus reaches 1,685
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2020 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 05:31 PM BdST
Iran's death toll has reached 1,685 with 129 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry's spokesman told state TV on Sunday, adding that the total number of infected people in Iran had reached 21,638.
"There were 1,028 new confirmed infected cases in the past 24 hours ... and 7,913 people have recovered," said Kianush Jahanpur.
Iran is the Middle Eastern country most affected by the coronavirus.
