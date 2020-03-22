Global coronavirus deaths hit 13,049; infections rise to 307,280
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 12:30 PM BdST
The global death toll from coronavirus has hit 13,049 with the number of infections rising to 307,280, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.
So far, two people have died from virus infections in Bangladesh and 24 cases have been reported, according to IEDCR, the government’s disease control agency.
