Global coronavirus deaths hit 13,049; infections rise to 307,280

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Mar 2020 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 12:30 PM BdST

The global death toll from coronavirus has hit 13,049 with the number of infections rising to 307,280, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

So far, two people have died from virus infections in Bangladesh and 24 cases have been reported, according to IEDCR, the government’s disease control agency.

