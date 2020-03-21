Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 11,000

The death toll in Italy leapt by 627 to 4,032, an increase of 18.4% - by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

Spain said it would turn a Madrid conference centre into a giant military hospital for coronavirus patients, as Europe's second-worst outbreak claimed another 235 lives.

France reported 78 new deaths on Friday, taking the total to 450, an increase of 21%. As many as 300,000 European Union citizens are seeking repatriation, notably from Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Britain has asked 65,000 former nurses and doctors to return to work and will also deploy final-year medical students. It has banned the parallel export of 80 crucial medicines to protect supplies.

Germany may enforce a nationwide curfew if the country's 83 million people fail to keep their distance from each other this weekend.

Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential vaccines on animals, Russia's consumer health regulator said on Friday.

European Union regulators opened an investigation into imports of fake coronavirus-related products that are ineffective or even harmful to health.

YouTube said it would reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands switch to teleworking and watch videos at home.