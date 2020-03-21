Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 11,000
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2020 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 04:42 PM BdST
More than 274,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 11,389 have died, with deaths in Italy, surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
The death toll in Italy leapt by 627 to 4,032, an increase of 18.4% - by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.
Spain said it would turn a Madrid conference centre into a giant military hospital for coronavirus patients, as Europe's second-worst outbreak claimed another 235 lives.
France reported 78 new deaths on Friday, taking the total to 450, an increase of 21%. As many as 300,000 European Union citizens are seeking repatriation, notably from Latin America and Southeast Asia.
Britain has asked 65,000 former nurses and doctors to return to work and will also deploy final-year medical students. It has banned the parallel export of 80 crucial medicines to protect supplies.
Germany may enforce a nationwide curfew if the country's 83 million people fail to keep their distance from each other this weekend.
Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential vaccines on animals, Russia's consumer health regulator said on Friday.
European Union regulators opened an investigation into imports of fake coronavirus-related products that are ineffective or even harmful to health.
YouTube said it would reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands switch to teleworking and watch videos at home.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules
- WHO message to youth on coronavirus: ‘You are not invincible’
- Central Asia tightens restrictions as coronavirus spreads
- Panic buying, lockdowns may drive world food inflation: FAO, analysts
- US senators face calls to resign for dumping stock before coronavirus crash
- Two Air Force personnel recently at Pentagon test positive for coronavirus
- 60 million in New York, California restricted over coronavirus
- Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032
- UK social distancing measures may last a year, government advisers say
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers
Most Read
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Italy tightens lockdown screw further as coronavirus deaths rocket
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers
- Strict restrictions imposed on four areas of Madaripur’s Shibchar over coronavirus