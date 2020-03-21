Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2020 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 01:52 PM BdST
Australian officials closed Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, amid an unusually warm autumn spell.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said the crowds on the country's most famous strip of sand were "unacceptable" as he reported the number of infections across Australia had risen sharply.
Hunt confirmed 874 cases, but Australian media later reported the tally exceeded 1,000 when updates from several states were taken into account. The death toll was seven, unchanged from a day earlier.
New South Wales state police minister David Elliott announced Bondi's closure, warning "this is going to become the new norm" if people did not comply with regulations that prohibit more than 500 people gathering at a non-essential event.
"This is not something we are doing because we are the fun police," Elliott said in a televised news conference. "This is about saving lives."
"We will be closing down the type of iconic activities that unfortunately we've come ... to love and adore about our lifestyle."
Elliott said lifeguards who patrol the state's many beaches will conduct head counts and, if there are more than 500 people at any one location, the beach will be closed and people ordered to move on.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced stricter rules on socialising on Friday, requiring indoor venues such as bars and restaurants to maintain a density of no more than one person per four square metres (43 sq f) of floor space. The overall limits of 100 people gathered indoors and 500 outdoors remained in force.
In Victoria, the state government responded to public pressure and revoked an exemption given to Crown Resort Ltd's Melbourne casino from those tougher rules.
"We are practicing what we were told to do," a Crown representative told Reuters by telephone.
Crown and Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group Ltd are licensed to operate a total of more than gaming 4,000 machines. Both introduced social distancing measures last week, including switching off every second electronic gaming machine and table, but their shares have tumbled on concerns about their future revenue.
The Australian response to the coronavirus pandemic, while unprecedented, has been less severe than in parts of Europe and North America where higher rates of infection have led to more sweeping public lock downs.
Schools in Australia remain open, with Morrison citing medical advice despite some criticism of that tactic.
However, Victoria state partially broke that national agreement on Saturday when it ordered public schools in the state to close for two days next week to trial the viability of online education for pupils.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US senators face calls to resign for dumping stock before coronavirus crash
- Two Air Force personnel recently at Pentagon test positive for coronavirus
- 60 million in New York, California restricted over coronavirus
- Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032
- UK social distancing measures may last a year, government advisers say
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers
- Malaysia reports 130 new coronavirus cases; 1,030 in total
- Saudi Arabia announces $32 billion support to mitigate coronavirus impact on economy
- Malaysia reports third coronavirus death
- Indonesian capital declares emergency over coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Italy tightens lockdown screw further as coronavirus deaths rocket
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
- Strict restrictions imposed on four areas of Madaripur’s Shibchar over coronavirus
- Bangladesh urges Muslims to limit Friday prayer time in mosques