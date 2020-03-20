Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000
Published: 20 Mar 2020 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 02:08 PM BdST
More than 245,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 10,028 have died, with cases and deaths outside China far exceeding those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported by 178 countries outside China.
Italy's death toll from coronavirus overtook that of China, where the virus first emerged. A total 427 deaths were registered in Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the total nationwide tally to 3,405 since the outbreak surfaced on Feb 21.
The Spanish government on Thursday ordered the closure of all the country's hotels and promised to implement special measures in nursing homes. Officials reported deaths had jumped by more than a third on Thursday to 767, while the number of cases rose by a quarter to 17,149.
French health authorities reported 108 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 372 or an increase of almost 41%. * Greece is ready to inject 10 billion euros to support its economy, as it confirmed 46 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 464.
The United Kingdom put 20,000 military personnel on standby as dozens of underground train stations closed across London and Queen Elizabeth left the city for Windsor Castle.
