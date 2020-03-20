Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000
Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2020 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 05:34 PM BdST
Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 1,002 on Friday from 767 on the previous day, the country's health emergencies chief Fernando Simon said.
The number of registered cases in the country rose to 19,980 on Friday from 17,147 on Thursday, Simon said.
