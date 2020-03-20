Malaysia reports 130 new coronavirus cases; 1,030 in total
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2020 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 07:44 PM BdST
Malaysia reported 130 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, sending the cumulative total to 1,030, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.
Of the new cases, 48 are linked to an Islamic gathering last month near Kuala Lumpur, the capital, that attracted 16,000 participants. More than 670 infections in Southeast Asia have been linked to the Islamic gathering in Malaysia.
Since Wednesday, Malaysia has closed its borders, schools and non-essential businesses, and urged people to stay at home, warning of a “tsunami” of cases if the curbs were not followed.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indonesian capital declares emergency over coronavirus
- Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000
- Pakistani man, off to join the Islamic State group, is arrested at Minneapolis airport, US says
- The delivery workers who risk their health to bring you food
- Sri Lanka announces curfew over coronavirus again
- Exhausted Dutch minister leading coronavirus fight quits
- Coronavirus hits US Congress, with first cases, quarantines
- Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000
- World feared China over coronavirus. Now the tables are turned
- Search for coronavirus vaccine becomes a global competition
Most Read
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll, prepares to extend lockdown
- Thousands mass defying government to pray for coronavirus prevention in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh closes bars to tackle coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh urges Muslims to limit Friday prayer time in mosques
- Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
- Hasina wants ‘no extra measurers’ to protect herself from coronavirus, aide says
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea