Coronavirus hits US Congress, with first cases, quarantines
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2020 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 02:35 PM BdST
The first two members of the US Congress have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and at least 22 others have said they are self-quarantining, many because of exposure to the two congressmen, even as lawmakers scramble to pass more legislation to help cope with the pandemic.
Here is a look at some of the lawmakers affected:
WHO HAS THE VIRUS?
Representative Mario Diaz-Balart
The Florida Republican said on Wednesday that he tested positive after developing symptoms on Saturday. That was less than 24 hours after he and more than 400 other members of the House of Representatives crowded into the chamber to pass a sweeping coronavirus aid package.
Representative Ben McAdams
The Utah Democrat said on Wednesday that he had the virus, also having developed symptoms on Saturday.
WHO IS SELF-QUARANTINED?
At least 18 House members have self-quarantined, some after prolonged exposure to Diaz-Balart or McAdams, and others from contacts with people from outside the US government. Not all are still in isolation.
Those who have self-quarantined include Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 3 House Republican, who had had a long meeting with Diaz-Balart.
Republican Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff, said he would quarantine himself after contact with an infected person at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), but he has since appeared at the White House with Trump.
Other House members who have isolated themselves include Representatives Don Beyer, Anthony Brindisi, Julia Brownley, Tom Cole, Doug Collins, Jason Crow, Sharice Davids, Drew Ferguson, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Kendra Horn, Gwen Moore, Stephanie Murphy, Ben Ray Lujan, David Price and Ann Wagner.
SENATORS
At least four senators have self-quarantined, after being exposed to constituents or officials who tested positive.
Senator Ted Cruz
The Texas Republican said on Tuesday he was no longer self-quarantining, after isolating himself after being exposed twice, once at the CPAC conference and then because he had shaken hands with a Spanish politician who tested positive.
Senator Cory Gardner
The Colorado Republican was exposed to a visitor to his office who later tested positive.
Senator Lindsey Graham
The South Carolina Republican, a close Trump ally, quarantined himself after being around an official who had tested positive. He later said he tested negative.
Senator Rick Scott
The Florida Republican announced he was self-quarantining after being at the president's Florida golf resort with a Brazilian official who later tested positive.
