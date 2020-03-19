Home > World

US suspending visa services worldwide due to coronavirus: State Department

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Mar 2020 01:42 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 01:43 AM BdST

The United States is suspending all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services as of Wednesday in most countries worldwide due to coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman for the State Department said.

The spokeswoman did not mention which or how many countries are halting services.

She said US missions abroad will continue to provide emergency visa services "as resources allow," and that the services to US citizens will remain available.

Missions will resume routine visa services as soon as possible, the spokeswoman said, without giving a date.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A traffic light at the Opel headquarters is pictured during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus deaths cross 8,400 worldwide

Bank employees wear protective face masks and clothes, following the outbreak of coronavirus, during the work in Tehran, Iran Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

Iran virus death toll hits 1,135

Deputy Chief Patrol Agent for the El Paso Sector, Chris Clem, speaks to the press before giving a tour of a new Centralized Processing Centre built to handle migrants being arrested at the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, US, Feb 25, 2020. REUTERS

US to return migrants caught at Mexican border

Co-director Diana Goodrich observes a chimpanzee at Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest, as the co-directors fear that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may likely affect chimpanzees, leading the sanctuary to suspend all volunteering, postpone a fundraising gala, and requiring masks, gloves, and scrubs to be used by staff, in Cle Elum, Washington, US, Mar 16, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus deaths cross 7,100 worldwide

A commuter uses his handkerchief to cover his face as he travels in a metro amid coronavirus fears, in New Delhi, India, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

276 Indians test positive for coronavirus overseas

File picture of a hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad, India, Mar 28, 2019. REUTERS

Doctors slam Indian guru's tips over coronavirus

People gather at a park in Lucknow, India on Sunday, Mar 15, 2020. The New York Times

India scrambles to escape a coronavirus crisis

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an international conference on the future of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, organised by Pakistan and the UN Refugee Agency in Islamabad, Pakistan Feb 17, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan urges calm as virus cases surge

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.