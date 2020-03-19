Russia reports first coronavirus death
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Mar 2020 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 02:42 PM BdST
Russia said on Thursday a 79-year-old woman with underlying health issues who tested positive for the new coronavirus had died from pneumonia, the country's first confirmed death resulting from the virus.
Russia has reported 147 cases of the coronavirus.
