Home > World

Russia reports first coronavirus death

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Mar 2020 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 02:42 PM BdST

Russia said on Thursday a 79-year-old woman with underlying health issues who tested positive for the new coronavirus had died from pneumonia, the country's first confirmed death resulting from the virus.

Russia has reported 147 cases of the coronavirus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: An elderly man with a protective mask walks in Venice, on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/File Photo

Death toll jumps to 2,978 in Italy

How S Korea beat US in race to test people for virus

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, March, 18, 2020. The New York Times

Trump defends using ‘Chinese virus’ label

Photo: Reuters

US suspending visa services worldwide

People wear face masks, over concerns about the coronavirus, in the Hong Kong district of Tsim Sha Tsui, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York)

China hits a coronavirus milestone

A woman walks towards El Paso, Texas, US at the international border bridge Paso del Norte, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 13, 2020. REUTERS

More Mexican migrants cross US border

People walk near a banner with an instruction on personnel hygiene, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2020. The banner reads:

UAE blocks non-Emiratis over virus

French SMUR rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient at Strasbourg University hospital as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 16, 2020. Reuters

Huge spike in virus deaths in France

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.