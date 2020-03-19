Home > World

Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Mar 2020 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 11:40 PM BdST

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China, officials said on Thursday.

Thursday's figure represented a slight improvement on the day before, when Italy recorded 475 deaths.

Some 3,245 people have died in China since the virus first emerged there late last year. Italy's outbreak came to light in the north of the country on Feb 21.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 from a previous 35,713, up 14.9%, a faster rate of growth than seen over the last three days, the Civil Protection Agency said.

Of those originally infected, 4,440 had fully recovered compared to 4,025 the day before. There were 2,498 people in intensive care against a previous 2,257.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

EU's Brexit top negotiator Barnier has coronavirus

A man wears a protective face mask, following the outbreak of coronavirus, as he pushes a cart in souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar March 12, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar

An official wearing protective gear checks the documents of a driver, who waits in line to leave the city, following the Kazakh state emergency commission's decision to lock down Almaty to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a check point on the outskirts of Almaty, Kazakhstan Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus deaths cross 8,900 worldwide

FILE PHOTO: An elderly man with a protective mask walks in Venice, on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all country, imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/File Photo

Death toll jumps to 2,978 in Italy

How S Korea beat US in race to test people for virus

A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service wearing a protective mask is seen at a crossing point on the border with Russia, after Ukraine's government tightened up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hoptivka near Kharkiv, Ukraine Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Russia reports first virus death

A view shows the historic Red Fort after the government tightened up measures for coronavirus prevention, in old quarters of Delhi, India, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

India locks down Kashmir on virus fears

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, March, 18, 2020. The New York Times

Trump defends using ‘Chinese virus’ label

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.