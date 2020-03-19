Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Mar 2020 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 11:40 PM BdST
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China, officials said on Thursday.
Thursday's figure represented a slight improvement on the day before, when Italy recorded 475 deaths.
Some 3,245 people have died in China since the virus first emerged there late last year. Italy's outbreak came to light in the north of the country on Feb 21.
The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 from a previous 35,713, up 14.9%, a faster rate of growth than seen over the last three days, the Civil Protection Agency said.
Of those originally infected, 4,440 had fully recovered compared to 4,025 the day before. There were 2,498 people in intensive care against a previous 2,257.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Muslim event in Indonesia stopped amid coronavirus fears
- Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar
- EU's Brexit top negotiator Barnier has coronavirus
- Russia reports first coronavirus death
- India locks down Kashmir region on coronavirus fears, S Asian markets slide
- Coronavirus deaths cross 8,900 worldwide
- Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise as coronavirus deaths surge
- China hits a coronavirus milestone: no new local infections
- More Mexican migrants crossing US border amid closure fears, shelters say
- UAE blocks non-Emiratis over coronavirus; Saudis cut budget
Most Read
- Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka as stocks drop to 7-year low, gold prices fall
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit
- China hits a coronavirus milestone: no new local infections
- Dhaka hospitals turning away patients with fever, cold needing coronavirus tests
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- Dhaka stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
- Bangladesh bourses delay trading start further
- US suspending visa services worldwide due to coronavirus: State Department