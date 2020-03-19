Home > World

EU's Brexit top negotiator Barnier has coronavirus

Published: 19 Mar 2020 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 07:13 PM BdST

The European Union’s chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team,” he said on Twitter.

