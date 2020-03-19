Coronavirus deaths cross 8,900 worldwide

Infections outside China have been reported by 172 countries.

All 50 states in the United States have reported cases and the total number of known US infections closing in on 8,000.

The United States and Canada closed their shared border to "non-essential traffic" on Wednesday to curb transmission of the coronavirus.

More than 60,000 homeless people could become ill with the coronavirus in California over the next eight weeks, badly straining the healthcare system. Mexico registered its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday.