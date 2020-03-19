Coronavirus deaths cross 8,900 worldwide
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Mar 2020 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 01:33 PM BdST
More than 218,900 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 8,925 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections outside China have been reported by 172 countries.
All 50 states in the United States have reported cases and the total number of known US infections closing in on 8,000.
The United States and Canada closed their shared border to "non-essential traffic" on Wednesday to curb transmission of the coronavirus.
More than 60,000 homeless people could become ill with the coronavirus in California over the next eight weeks, badly straining the healthcare system. Mexico registered its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise as coronavirus deaths surge
- China hits a coronavirus milestone: no new local infections
- More Mexican migrants crossing US border amid closure fears, shelters say
- UAE blocks non-Emiratis over coronavirus; Saudis cut budget
- Trump defends using ‘Chinese virus’ label, ignoring growing criticism
- How Korea trounced US in race to test people for coronavirus
- US suspending visa services worldwide due to coronavirus: State Department
- France reports huge spike in coronavirus deaths, raising total to 264
- British schools to close to slow spread of coronavirus
- Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,978
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka as stocks drop to 7-year low, gold prices fall
- Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff
- Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers
- Rattled world 'at war' with coronavirus as deaths surge in Italy, France
- Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,978
- Another Italy returnee tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
- India says 276 citizens have tested positive for coronavirus overseas
- Dhaka hospitals turning away patients with fever, cold needing coronavirus tests